A Florida Deputy Who Was Shot 3 Times During an Ambush Walks Out of the Hospital

The Florida deputy who was shot three times by a suspect who “waited” before opening fire on officers last week has been released from the hospital.
FOX 13 Tampa Bay says that on March 12, 40-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Matthew Aitken was shot in the neck, hand, and leg while responding to a report of a car break-in.
After the deputy left the hospital Friday afternoon, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told a TV station, “He’s a tough guy.” “But he should slow down. He has a bullet in his neck, his leg is fine, and his wrist hurts, but I’m sure he’ll be back, and he’ll be strong because that’s who he is.”
What Happened Exactly?
Zion Bostick, who is 23 years old and is accused of shooting Cpl. Aitken was allegedly trying to break into cars in unincorporated St. Petersburg just before 7 p.m. when deputies were called and began to chase him, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Jake Viano, 49, was with Cpl. Aitken, 40, and his K-9, Taco, as they followed Bostick into a fenced backyard, where officials say he was “waiting.”
Police said that the deputies followed the suspect and saw him trying to hide behind a corner of a house.
Officials say that when Bostick opened fire, he hit Aitken three times before he shot at Viano. Viano moved out of the way of the bullets and shot back, killing the suspect.
Police say that Bostick had a second gun in his right pocket that had been stolen from Manatee County.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said he had a “long record of crime.”
Jail records show that Bostick has been arrested before for driving under the influence, breaking into cars, having drugs, and tampering with evidence.
