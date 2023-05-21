A Florida Guy Beat His Grandmother to De@th With a Hammer Then Called a Cleaner to Clean Up

The Florida Sheriff’s office arrested a “blood-soaked” man who they say killed his grandmother with a hammer and badly hurt his grandfather. Police say they caught the accused killer when he asked his housekeeper to clean up the bloody crime scene.
Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples, Florida was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65 after he went to his grandparents’ house and beat them badly with a hammer.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that Corrado’s grandparents had a restraining order against their grandson, but they did not say why the order was in place.
Police say that on May 17, Corrado called a maid and asked her to help him clean up. Police said that when she got there, she was met by a “blood-stained” Corrado.
The housekeeper, who did not want to be named, told police that the 34-year-old led her to a bedroom where the dead body of the senior victim was. The “quick-thinking” maid came up with a plan to get away quickly. She told Corrado that she had to go to her car to get cleaning supplies.
Once she got out of the house, she ran away and flagged down a deputy in his patrol car not far away, police say.
Deputies went to the home right away, where they found the dead bodies of the old woman and another person. In another room, Corrado’s grandpa was wrapped in a blanket and had serious head wounds.
Police said that he was taken to a nearby trauma center by chopper.
A bloody hammer was found on the kitchen counter, and cops said there was blood all over the walls and floor of the house.
Law enforcement found Corrado right away and put him in jail. He is put in jail in Collier County.
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a news release, “This person is in custody thanks to how quickly deputies responded and how quickly the reporter was able to get herself out of the house and call the police.”
Police said that he got out of jail last year even though he broke his bail. Arrest records show that Corrado has been in trouble with the law since he was 23 years old. In the past, he has been charged with having amphetamines and heroin in his hands, leaving the scene of an accident without stopping, and breaking his parole more than once.
