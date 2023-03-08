A Florida Guy Is Charged With Various Drug Offences After An Accident

A man from Florida was arrested on Tuesday and charged with various narcotics charges after leading police on a pursuit from Auburn to Lewiston in December of last year.
A grand jury in Androscoggin County, Maine, has indicted Robert Holderman, 32, of Spring Hill, Florida, on eight felony charges relating to the possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack. Holderman is accused of having all of these substances in his possession.
There are a total of three counts of drug trafficking, one of which has a maximum sentence of 30 years in jail, while the other two each have a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Holderman was reportedly caught sleeping in a vehicle when it was stopped at a green light in Auburn, according to the police.
According to the police, he awoke as the officer was getting closer, then accelerated through a red light, continued down Court Street, and drove into Lewiston after crossing the Longley Bridge.
The police gave chase to him and followed him along Lincoln Street, where they claim his vehicle collided with a tree in front of the Lewiston House of Pizza.
A total of 3.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 8.93 grammes of fentanyl powder, 2 grammes of fentanyl tablets, 4 grammes of methamphetamine, 4.04 grammes of cocaine, and five dosages of amphetamine were reportedly seized by the police.
Regarding the charges, Holderman was given a summons to appear in court.
Read More:
- Eight Months After Reporting Her Husband Missing A Wife Discovers His Mummified Remains In A Closet In Their Home
- A Former White House Staffer Was Killed When His Commercial Flight Encountered Turbulence
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.