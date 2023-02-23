A Former Georgia Police Officer Has Been Charged With Murder And Kidnapping In The Death Of Susana Morales

An ex-police officer from Georgia has been charged with felony murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl named Susana Morales. The charges came after authorities disclosed on Wednesday that a gun that the ex-officer had reported missing was discovered close to where her skeletal remains were located.
Susana Remains Were Found On 6th February
In connection with the disappearance of Susana, whose skeleton remains were found on February 6, Gwinnett County police stated the officer, Miles Bryant, who is now 22 years old, had previously been charged with covering up a death and making a false report of a crime.
As a result of the allegations, he lost his job as a law enforcement official in the suburb of Doraville, which is located in the metropolitan area of Atlanta.
Chief J.D. McClure of the Gwinnett County Police Department made the announcement on Wednesday that the charges against Bryant have been elevated to those of criminal murder and kidnapping.
During a grid search of the woods near Highway 316 between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County line, the authorities discovered “a critical piece of evidence” in the form of a handgun “in close proximity” to the location where Susana’s body was discovered. This led them to focus their attention on Bryant.
Because it was discovered that Bryant had reported the personal gun missing early on the morning of July 27, he is now considered a person of interest in the investigation.
McClure presented an outline of the events leading up to Susana’s disappearance.
On July 26, she was reported missing by her family the following morning after being seen for the last time.
At approximately six o’clock in the evening, Susana had left her house in Norcross and walked the short distance to the Sterling Glen Apartments, where she had planned to meet a friend for almost four hours before she went missing. She left for home at approximately 10 o’clock in the evening.
Susana “ultimately was not seen or heard from again after having an interaction with an individual,” who McClure claimed was Bryant. “We know that between 10 and 10:30 p.m. Susana had an interaction with an individual,”
Susana is believed to have passed away between the time she had the interaction with Bryant and two in the morning on July 27, according to the statements made by the police.
According to McClure, it is unknown whether Susana and Bryant knew each other or were familiar with each other. But, he did live in the Sterling Glen Apartments complex, which she had visited on that particular day, and he served as a courtesy officer there. McClure said this information.
