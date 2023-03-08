A Former White House Staffer Was Killed When His Commercial Flight Encountered Turbulence

According to official statements made on Monday, a former White House official and international development officer lost her life last week when the corporate plane in which she was travelling encountered significant turbulence near New England.
According to the rural broadband consulting firm Conexon, Dana Hyde, 55, of Cabin John, Maryland, was flying on an aeroplane owned by the company with her husband and one of her kids when the incident occurred.
According to the company and the Federal Aviation Authority, none of her family and neither of the two people who were working on the aircraft were hurt in any way.
Sign up for The Post Most newsletter to have The Washington Post’s most important and interesting stories sent straight to your inbox.
According to the Connecticut State Police, Hyde was sent to a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, after the Bombardier jet, which was travelling from Keene Executive Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia, was forced to make an emergency landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and they are looking into the situation.
In an email sent to colleagues and clients of Conexon, which has its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Hyde’s husband, Jonathan Chambers, stated that the family members were returning on Friday after a tour to visit schools in the New England region. Chambers made the statement.
“Dana was without a doubt the most admirable person I’ve ever met. She was a great mother to our sons, and she was also quite successful in her professional life “Chambers was the author. “She loved, and she was loved in return.”
The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Monday that in addition to investigating what it had first classified as a turbulence occurrence, its inspectors are “now looking at a reported trim issue that occurred before to the in-flight upset.”
The agency did not provide any information regarding the nature of the problem that was reported; however, trim generally refers to the capacity of an aeroplane to retain its altitude.
On the way back to their house, Chambers told them, “The plane suddenly lurched in a way that tossed the three of us around violently, and we were all three thrown out of our seats.
My wife suffered serious injuries.” According to him, an ambulance was waiting, but her injuries were too severe for them to treat her. That that evening, she passed away.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), federal safety investigators will examine data from weather stations in addition to information from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder on the aircraft.
According to the agency, a preliminary report will be made public in around two to three weeks.
Read More: