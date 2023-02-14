A Georgia Police Officer Has Been Arrested In Connection With The Death Of A 16-year-old Girl Who Had Been Missing For Six Months

Authorities report that a police officer from the Atlanta metropolitan area has been fired and detained on suspicion of covering up the death of a 16-year-old girl whose remains were found last week. It had been approximately six months since the girl’s family had seen her alive.
According to a press release issued by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Monday, Miles Bryant, a 22-year-old police officer from Doraville, Georgia, was arrested on preliminary charges of falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of another in connection with the death of Susana Morales. The charges stem from the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Morales’s death.
According to the police, Bryant worked as a police officer in the city of Doraville, which is located in DeKalb County and is adjacent to Gwinnett County. Doraville is a suburb of Atlanta.
According to the Gwinnett County police, Bryant remained detained in the county jail on Monday without the option to post bond. There was a lack of quick information regarding the specific nature of the allegations made against him as well as the circumstances that brought investigators to him.
A city official stated that Bryant was terminated from his position with the Doraville Police Department on Monday after officials were made aware of the accusations that were being brought against him. According to the source, he had been working for the department for close to two years, having joined in May of 2021.
CNN was unable to ascertain whether or not Bryant is represented by a lawyer. The remains of Morales, a resident of Norcross, a city located approximately 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, were discovered on February 6 near a highway in eastern Gwinnett County.
A passerby had reported seeing what appeared to be human remains in the woods, which led to the discovery of Morales’s remains, according to the police.
According to the notice from the Gwinnett police department, investigators are still attempting to ascertain the method in which the adolescent died as well as the cause of death.
Since the evening of July 26, 2022, when Morales texted her mother to say that she was walking home from a friend’s house in the neighbourhood, she had not been seen or heard from again. According to the authorities, she never made it back home.
The teen’s mobile phone and camera footage showed Morales coming towards her home that night, according to the police, who cited a location application as one of the sources of their information. According to statements made by Gwinnett County police in late January, investigators are looking into the possibility that she got into a vehicle.
