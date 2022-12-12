A Gunman Threatens Students At A Christmas Parade

Students who were participating in a Christmas parade on Saturday reported being threatened by a guy armed with a shotgun, according to Jackson Police Chief John Young, who was quoted by WRAL.
According to Young, the man who allegedly made threats was not in the throng but rather on the porch of a residence that lined the parade route. This information was relayed to WRAL.
The police had reportedly told the Raliegh news site that the mayor of Jackson and other officials in the city have been informed, but no suspects have been apprehended as of yet because the investigation is still ongoing at the moment.
According to WRAL, the band director made a post on Facebook stating that the group in question was a middle school dance team and drumline and that the man had complained that the group was too loud.
