A Gunshot At Union Hills Drive And 16th Street Left One Person Dead

The incident that took place early on Sunday morning at a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive resulted in the death of one individual.
According to the Phoenix police, they got at the location soon after 8 o’clock in the morning and found a male who had been shot dead at the scene.
According to the officials, a homeowner was challenged by many people inside their home, and a gun fight ensued as a result.
It is suspected that the individuals who came at the residence with the victim escaped the house following the gunshot and continue to be at large.
According to the officials, the homeowner stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police officers.
It has not been determined who the victim is. No arrests have been made.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are currently being investigated by the police.
