A Guy From Maryland is Linked to Rapes That Happened More Than 40 Years Ago

The arrest of a 70-year-old man in Baltimore County, Maryland, on multiple counts of rape committed between 1978 and 1986 was aided by forensic evidence obtained by an emergency room physician and mounted on microscope slides.
James Shipe Sr. was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection with the rape investigations of five women in Baltimore County, according to the police.
“While we know today’s arrest cannot erase the harm Shipe inflicted upon the survivors, the Baltimore County Police Department has removed a dangerous threat from our communities,” Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a press release.
“Our commitment to all the survivors of s*xual assault remains steadfast as the investigation into these crimes continues. We thank our many partners who have assisted in this ongoing effort.”
Ship was accused of carrying out the heinous acts sometime between 1978 and 1986. Dr. Rudiger Breitenecker, an emergency room physician at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC), allegedly saw the potential in collecting and preserving evidence from s*xual assault survivors on microscope slides in the 1970s.
S*xual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) was developed in the early 1990s, but the practice persisted until then. In 2018, Baltimore County established the Special Victims Unit Cold Case Squad, whose responsibilities included examining the GBMC slides.
Police claimed they suspected Shipe after reviewing earlier incidents, and information gathered as part of the GBMC Slide Project backed up their suspicions. Shipe remains in bond-free custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Shipe’s cases continue to be investigated. Call the police at 410-307-2020 if you have any information regarding any other s*xual assaults committed by Shipe.
