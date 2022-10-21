A High School Student Is Shot And Killed In A Rutherford County House

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday at a residence near Rockvale.

The Blackman High School senior passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Captain Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division.

“after she got a ‘accidental’ gunshot wound to her abdomen,” Sparks said, the girl’s 18-year-old boyfriend contacted 911 to claim he was transporting her to the hospital.

The boyfriend reportedly met the deputies and paramedics who helped her in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School. At that point, a LifeFlight chopper arrived at the school and took the child to Vanderbilt, where she later passed away.

Officials said that officers began their investigation in the school parking lot and a property near Link Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, no charges have been filed in connection with this event as of the time of this writing.

Sparks emphasized that the investigation was ongoing and that several follow-ups will be conducted. “Everyone who had a hand in this has been tracked down, and we’re in the process of interviewing them about what happened.”