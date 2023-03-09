A Homeowner In New Orleans Was Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Suspected Car Thieves

Police say a St. Roch resident was detained after allegedly shooting at two teens on Tuesday morning who were allegedly robbing nearby parked cars.
When He fired At Them, Was He Covered By The Law?
The key question, according to Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino, is whether or not the defendant in this instance had a reasonable view that using deadly force in self-defense was essential.
The two teenagers attempted to break into a car in the 2400 block of Tonti Street soon before the shooting, according to the police department and arrest records.
They were driving a stolen Kia Optima at the time. Denzal Peters, the car’s owner, allegedly came out of a nearby house as the youths were attempting to break in and began firing a weapon at them.
One of the neighbouring security cameras caught the shooting and the immediate aftermath.
The two teenagers made an effort to flee the gunshots, but the 14-year-old was hit multiple times. Before colliding with a parked car, the Kia Optima left the road, crossed a divided highway, went through a chain-link fence, and exited the road.
The so-called Castle Doctrine, which states that you can defend your automobile or home if you’re inside while someone is breaking in, does not apply in this case, according to Ciolino.
Instead, the key question is whether Peters was under attack or had cause to fear for his life when he opened fire.
“And basically, that rests on these facts, whether he believed that the perpetrators here were armed and dangerous — and evidently they were firearms in the car, but whether they brandished the guns or he otherwise observed them possessing the guns has to be seen,” Ciolino said.
Glass breakers, gloves, ski masks, burglary tools, other people’s identification documents, two stolen weapons, ammo, knives, and gear for stealing Hyundai and Kia vehicles were discovered later by police when they searched the stolen vehicle.
According to reports, the car was taken from the 1100 block of Marigny Street; it had a broken rear window and a bent steering column.
According to documents, officers recovered used 7.62mm casings from the house’s porch and made contact with the owner. According to police, 26-year-old Peters initially resisted speaking with officers before turning himself in to the Special Operations Section of the agency. Peters apparently remained silent when questioned by detectives.
Officers searched Peters’ residence and discovered 274 grammes of suspected marijuana, two empty ammunition boxes, two extended 45 cal magazines, two 9mm magazines, and two Glock 9mm handguns.
Despite claims in the arrest paperwork that a rifle was not discovered during a search of the house, a video of the immediate aftermath of the shooting shows the shooter repeatedly leaving the house and crossing the street. According to the report, police assumed Peters hid the gun from view on the video.
Peters was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery by firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, obstructing the administration of justice, and carrying a firearm while in possession of a prohibited dangerous narcotic.
“The populace is outraged. Of course people want this to end, “said Ciolino. Yet you can’t halt a property crime with lethal force.
After leaving the hospital, the 14-year-old who was injured in the shooting will be arrested. He is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, simple vehicle burglary, and juvenile gun possession, according to the police department.
The second young person was detained at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on charges of having a stolen car, breaking into a car without damaging it, and having a pistol in their possession while still a minor.
The shooting on Tuesday is only the most recent to include children. Tyler Ellis, 15, died following an unintentional shooting that occurred on St. Roch Avenue last month. Octavius Wells, 14, was allegedly shot and died on Lesseps Street in the neighbouring St. Claude area last Thursday night, according to authorities.
