A Horrific Shooting At MSU Has Severely Injured An International Student

An overseas student from China who had a severed spinal cord in the incident is one of the five injured pupils from Monday’s mass shooting, according to his roommate.
Argent Qian, John Hao’s roommate, set up an online fundraising page for him on Sunday, and within a few hours, more than $196,000 of the $200,000 target had been collected.
Hao, 20, is paralysed from the chest down due to lung injuries as well, according to Qian. He is using a breathing tube and is in the intensive care unit of the hospital.
The family is being represented by Lansing public relations expert Andrea Bitely, who also verified the veracity of the remarks made in the online fundraising campaign.
I’m here to tell you a sad tale about my roommate John Hao, a cherished Global Spartan. “During the mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus on February 13, John, a 20-year-old Chinese international student, was shot in the back and seriously injured,” Qian said.
I have personally witnessed the effects of this catastrophe on his life and the lives of his family because I have been his close friend and roommate for the past three years. His Chinese parents, who are devastated and unable to speak English, came to Michigan to visit him.
“The bullet severely wounded John’s lungs and severed his spinal cord (t7-t8), paralysing him from the chest down. His family is struggling financially as he remains stabilised in the ICU with a breathing tube in his lung.
The family is already heavily in debt as a result of Covid, and John’s critical injuries are adding to the pressure. As a result, their parents will not only have to pay off the debt in the future but will also have to care for John because they are foreigners in the country and do not speak English.
John is a devoted sports fanatic, a beloved member of our Spartan community, and a leader in a student organisation.
We have established a GoFundMe campaign to solicit generosity and support from the public in order to assist John and his family. I’m contacting you as a close friend to ask for your assistance in giving him the life he deserves.
All of the money will be used to cover his medical expenses, provide for his family during these difficult times, and find any available treatments that might be able to heal his wounds.
Hao, according to Qian, is a leader in the MSU Chinese student community and has worked hard to finish his sports management degree. They became fast friends, navigated East Lansing as overseas students, and “learned what it meant to be a Spartan” after meeting in 2020.
James Harden is his favourite player, and he frequently attends Detroit Pistons home games, according to Qian in the appeal.
He no longer has the ability to drive to state parks to view the stars as he once could, but he still has goals of seeing the world and pursuing a career in sports administration. His family will face a heavy financial burden as a result of his continued medical and physical needs, making it nearly difficult for him to realise his aspirations.
The three MSU students who died in the shooting were Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods, Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson, and Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe.
On Thursday, the condition of one of the five injured pupils was changed from critical to stable.
The five students who survived the horrific shooting on Monday would initially have their medical expenses covered by contributions to the “Spartan Strong” fund from the community, but MSU promised to cover any gap with university funds.
