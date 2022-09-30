A Hurricane Hunter Captured Video As He Flew Inside Ian’s Core

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast with full force. High gusts, heavy precipitation, and the potential for life-threatening storm surge and flooding are all brought on by this formidable storm. On Tuesday, pilots flew into the eye of the hurricane in the interest of science, recording harrowing footage and stills of the event.

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) called “Hurricane Hunters” have been known to enter hurricanes in order to observe their development, intensity, and path.

I have flown storms for the last six years. This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I’ve ever been on. I’ve never seen so much lightning in an eye. This was the eye. You can see the curvature. Understand this is at NIGHT. The light is from LIGHTNING. pic.twitter.com/cfZ9ls6YD3 — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

This Tuesday, the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center tweeted a video of a plane named Kermit flying directly into Ian’s eye. The footage takes viewers inside the aircraft as the crew endures a turbulent flight into the hurricane’s clouds.

Government officials have been stressing the need of people leaving their homes. The National Hurricane Center stated that Hurricane Ian’s eyewall was coming ashore early Wednesday morning. From Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, the NHC said, “Catastrophic storm surge associated with destructive surf are likely.”

On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, Ian peaked at a Category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h), falling short of the maximum Category 5 rating. Damage from a storm’s winds can be estimated using this scale.

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters contribute greatly to our knowledge of storms and to the improvement of storm predictions. The planes function as mobile weather stations, gathering information about the wind’s velocity, direction, temperature, and relative humidity as well as atmospheric pressure.

Visit NOAA’s consolidated hub for Hurricane Ian for up-to-date forecasts, maps, pictures, and safety tips. The perspective from above is analogous to that of satellites in orbit. When you’re within the beast’s stomach, you have a unique view of things.