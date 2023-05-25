A Illinois Man Who D!ed in WWII Will Be Buried in Killeen, Texas

The remains of a soldier who d!ed in World War II will land at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday evening. The funeral and burial will take place in Killeen, According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

DPAA says that Army Pvt. Myron E. Williams, 29, from Dixon, Illinois, joined the 4th Infantry Division’s Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment in November 1944. On November 16th, Williams was reported MIA while fighting German soldiers in the Hürtgen Forest in Hürtgen, Germany.

The Germans never acknowledged him as a prisoner of war, and his body was never found. Williams’ presumed death was announced by the War Department on November 17, 1945. The DPAA reports that Private Williams’s body was discovered in the Belgian cemetery of Ardennes American Cemetery.

In April of this year, they were exhumed and shipped to the DPAA facility at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to undergo DNA and dental analysis in order to positively identify the remains.

According to DPAAA Illinois Man Who Died in WWII Will Be Buried in Killeen, Texas, Williams’s remains were identified by a combination of dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, and Y chromosome DNA analyses, as well as circumstantial evidence, on July 13, 2022.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Private Williams’ burial will take place on June 2 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Williams’ niece will represent the family and accept the American flag at his military funeral.

