A Jury Imposes A Life Sentence On Hollis Daniels

A former Texas Tech student has been given a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of a Texas Tech police officer by a Lubbock jury after 20 hours of deliberation.
Hollis Daniels entered a plea of guilty at the start of the trial for the murder of Floyd East, Junior, inside the police station.
Over three weeks passed throughout the study.
Hollis Daniels’ parents, relatives, and friends wept and hugged one another as they expressed gratitude to the jury for sparing Daniels’ life.
A victim impact statement was read on the witness stand by one of East’s sisters.
She spoke in part, “You gave him no mercy, and like the coward you are, you didn’t give him a chance to fight for his life,” before turning to face Daniels. I ask that justice treat you equally, without showing pity, and that you burn in hell.
The Family Of Floyd East Are Happy With The Decision
Officer Floyd East’s widow Carmen East addressed supporters and the Daniels family on Friday with the following moving statement:
“On behalf of my entire family and I, we would like to express our gratitude to the Lubbock and El Paso communities for their love and support over the past five years. Condolences to the Daniels family. Nobody succeeds. We all experience grief, we all go on, and we all attempt to find some peace.
Following tweet has a attached video of Carmen East addressing supporters.
Carmen East, widow of TTU Police Officer Floyd East Jr., addresses the media after Hollis Daniels receives life sentence.
“To the Daniels family, my condolences. Nobody wins. We all greive” pic.twitter.com/pQBjZazP0T
— Matt Stell (@_mattstell) February 25, 2023
In honour of Officer East’s badge number, the family established Texas 635 in order to support the grieving police enforcement families.
Sunshine Stanek, the elected district attorney, urged the jury to execute Daniels in her final remarks.
According to reports, Because she believed other police and convicts would not be safe if he spent the rest of his life in a TDCJ facility, Stanek said it was one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do to ask the jury to kill this man.
When we questioned Stanek about it today, she responded, “I stand by my stance.”
The verdict by the jury brought relief to Daniels’ family and legal representatives.
The defence maintained throughout this sentencing phase that Daniels was not acting rationally when he fired the gun. They contended that he had a long history of untreated depression and drug misuse, and that at the time of the shooting, he was suicidal and high on Xanax and marijuana. Officer East’s wife addressed this issue as well:
“To all Texas Tech students and students at all other colleges who are thinking of taking their own lives or who find themselves in a bad place, reach out to the services in your community and make a sincere effort to heal. You can also volunteer for various humanitarian causes. Giving to others and using the love that God has given you will satisfy your soul.
