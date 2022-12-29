A Kansas Hospital Called The Police After A Dying Cancer Patient Used Cannabis To Ease Pain: In a case that has since prompted anger and renewed efforts to reassess the state’s stringent cannabis regulations, hospital workers in Kansas called the police on a cancer patient who was using cannabis products to treat his symptoms.
Midway through December, according to police in the city of Hays, two officers visited the cancer patient in his hospital room to write him a citation for a drug infraction. A vaping gadget and a cannabis product that hospital workers had already seized were also taken away by police.
Reports of the incident sparked discussion on Kansas’s continued illegality of cannabis, one of the three US states that have not legalized the substance in any way. The police department later dismissed the citation, which would have forced the cancer patient to appear in court.
Lee Bretz, the patient’s son, said the experience was “humiliating” for his father and left him “very angry,” even if he was relieved the allegation against him was withdrawn.
Police in Kansas raided the hospital room of a 69-year-old man who's terminally ill just for vaping THC to relieve his pain.
Greg Bretz is in the final stages of an inoperable cancer, but unfortunately, medicinal weed is illegal in Kansas.
This is your tax dollars hard at work.
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 28, 2022
According to Bretz, his father received a “must appear” citation for narcotics possession even though he has a terminal, incurable cancer. He is unable to attend court. In bed, he is. His legs are immobile.
His son criticized the police officers who responded to the incident, saying, “You’d think they would have shown a lot of sympathies and not done anything.”
Requests for feedback from a representative of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas, did not immediately elicit a response.
The 69-year-old cancer patient Greg Bretz first claimed that he was “flat on my back” in his hospital bed and that he had been using a vaping device and eating some THC paste on bread to treat his symptoms.
He said a doctor had told him that because the only medical therapy left for him was hospice care, it was okay “to do whatever he wants if it makes him feel better.”
According to Hays police chief Don Scheibler, hospital staff reported a patient vaping in a hospital room on December 19 because “they were concerned about it as a potential fire hazard” and because the patient also had THC, which is forbidden in Kansas.
According to Scheibler, it was incorrect to refer to the police interaction with the cancer patient as a “Christmastime hospital-room raid.” It isn’t a raid.
The two officers’ interaction with the patient in the hospital room, which according to Scheibler lasted “less than eight minutes,” was captured on audio, and during that time, the officers were “polite, courteous, and respectful” to the irate patient while issuing him a citation for a drug violation with a court date of January 26.
According to the police chief, the officer who cited the cancer patient for narcotics possession later changed his mind and, after speaking with a supervisor, sent an email to the municipal prosecutor urging him to drop the case.
People ultimately show compassion and understanding, which is what they demand from law enforcement, according to Scheibler. “They independently decided to write the ticket and recommended that it be dismissed. There was nothing noteworthy that occurred.
The email regarding dropping the charges wasn’t viewed by the municipal prosecutor due to the Christmas break until after the police encounter with the cancer patient had already gone viral, according to the police chief. He claimed that on December 27, he personally informed the patient that the police were not pursuing the citation and that he was not required to appear in court.
Concerned over press accounts of officers’ encounters with the cancer patient, more than 100 people have contacted or emailed the Hays police department, according to the chief. In the wake of the alleged incident, local news organizations stated that the hospital had also received threats.
As police officers, we don’t make the laws, according to Scheibler. “I believe that medical marijuana conversation is necessary.”
The patient’s son, Lee Bretz, expressed his optimism that Kansas will soon legalize medical marijuana. Everyone would sacrifice anything to prevent their loved ones from suffering, he added.
Read More: