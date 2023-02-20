A Large Tree Falls On Top Of An Suv Near Anaheim Park, Trapping And Killing The Woman Inside

On Sunday, a big tree toppled into an SUV in which a woman was riding, and she was murdered. The accident took place in Anaheim.
The woman, who has not been recognised at this time, was reportedly parked at the southernmost end of Pearson Park on North Harbor Boulevard, according to the police.
At about three in the afternoon, the tree came tumbling down and crashed on top of a maroon-colored Ford Vehicle with her still inside of it.
Reason Of Falling Of Tree Is Unknown
According to Sergeant John McClintock of the Anaheim Police Department, “Upon the officers’ and firefighters’ arrival, they spotted a woman in the backseat, stuck under the huge tree.”
On the spot, a death verdict was issued for the woman. According to the reports of the police, she was the only person inside the vehicle.
According to the police, she was at the park with members of her family; however, it is unknown whether or not they saw what happened.
The tree was cut down by the time the crews got home for the night.
It is not apparent what brought about the downing of the tree.
