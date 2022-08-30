A Large Truck Accident in Vacaville Scatters Tons of Tomatoes Across Interstate 80

BrittanyEvents

On Monday morning, a semi-truck jackknifed on Interstate 80, scattering hundreds of pounds of tomatoes across the highway and closing several lanes.

The incident was reported to CHP at 5:04 a.m. by a Fairfield police officer who was not on duty at the time. Officers arrived to find that the two open haulers on the big rig had spilled hundreds of tomatoes across multiple lanes, closing both directions of traffic near Alamo in Vacaville.

 

A Large Truck Accident in Vacaville Scatters Tons of Tomatoes Across Interstate 80
A Large Truck Accident in Vacaville Scatters Tons of Tomatoes Across Interstate 80

The crash, according to the authorities, was caused by a collision between the big rig and another vehicle near the Davis Street onramp. The driver lost control of the truck, smashed the median, and spilled tomatoes all over the eastbound lanes. Attempts to navigate vehicles through the sauce resulted in multiple collisions.

The CHP reported there were injuries, including fractured bones. The semi-truck driver was one of three people sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The California Highway Patrol warned that cleanup would take several hours and that multiple lanes would be stopped. As traffic was backed up for kilometers in both directions after the accident, the agency urged motorists to find alternative routes.

At 8 a.m., only the second leftbound lane was reopened, while the leftmost and center lanes were still closed. The westbound left lane is still closed.

At 11:27 a.m., CHP reported that all lanes going east were once again accessible. It’s been nearly an hour, but the left westbound lane is still closed. At around 3:30, that westbound lane was finally unblocked.

Related Posts

Latest News as Forests Go Up in Smoke, So Will California’s Climate Plan

As Forests Go Up in Smoke, So Will California’s Climate Plan

August 30, 2022
Mississippi Governor Declares Water Emergency

Mississippi Governor Declares Water Emergency

August 30, 2022
Nasa Updates Artemis 1 Launch After Technical Problems

Nasa Updates Artemis 1 Launch After Technical Problems

August 30, 2022
West Nile Virus Cases Recorded in San Gabriel, Antelope, and San Fernando Valleys in Orange County.

West Nile Virus Cases Recorded in San Gabriel, Antelope, and San Fernando Valleys in Orange County

August 29, 2022
Turkey Says Greece Attacked Its Jets

Turkey Says Greece Attacked Its Jets

August 29, 2022
Us Deploys Two Warships Through Taiwan Strait, First Since Pelosi Trip

Us Deploys Two Warships Through Taiwan Strait, First Since Pelosi Trip

August 29, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.