A Lexington Man Who Is Suspected Of Killing His Wife Pleaded Guilty To Spouse Abuse

The man who is suspected of killing his wife in Lexington is receiving fresh allegations, and we are discovering more details about him.
Stephon Henderson, 59, is accused of murder, violating the terms of an extended protective order, and possessing a firearm while on parole for a felony conviction.
A man reportedly called the police around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and reported that he had just shot his wife, Talina Henderson, 47, at their home on Bay Colony Lane, which is located off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station neighborhood.
According to the police, the coroner identified Henderson as the victim.
Read More: LA Police Officer “Violated Policy” When He Shot And Killed A Teenager In A Dressing Room
The police report that Stephon Henderson handed himself over to them without any resistance. Officers entered the residence, where they discovered Talina Henderson shot to death with several bullet wounds.
We’re learning new information about a man accused of killing his wife in Lexington. https://t.co/2NZUeCj4XR
— WKYT (@WKYT) November 24, 2022
According to the documents that were filed with the court on November 20, a petition for a protective order was submitted against Stephon Henderson. The documents filed with the court identify Talina Henderson as the plaintiff in that lawsuit.
In Fayette Circuit Court, a hearing about this petition was set to take place on November 30.
According to the court documents, Stephon Henderson entered a guilty plea in Fayette County in 1998 to charges of severe assault and abuse of a spouse.
He was given a sentence of 90 days in jail, however, 83 of those days were suspended due to his prior good behavior. In addition to that, he was placed on probation for two years.
On Monday afternoon in Fayette District Court, Stephon Henderson is going to have his arraignment on these newest charges that have been filed against him.
Read More: