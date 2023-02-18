A Lincoln Man Was Found Guilty Of Having Child Pornography

During a jury trial on Wednesday, a man from Lincoln was found guilty of having child pornography.
Officials said that Lincoln resident John Wade Burton, age 66, was found guilty of possessing child pornography after a jury trial. Burton may spend between 10 and 20 years in prison under the law due to a prior conviction. The federal prison system does not offer parole.
The hearing to determine Burton’s sentence will occur on May 15, 2023.
A foreign law enforcement agency informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation that a computer with a Lincoln, Nebraska, IP address had twice accessed a website with child pornography. The IP address was linked to Burton’s home, according to further inquiry.
Officers Found Over 1,000 Pictures And Movies Together
On November 17, 2020, Burton’s home was the target of a search warrant that was carried out. Authorities discovered many laptops, hard drives, and thumb drives inside the house, which they confiscated. Subsequent examination of those devices revealed several of them to have had child pornographic photographs and videos. There were found far over 1,000 such pictures and movies altogether.
According to officials, the defendant had previously been found guilty in Missouri for sexually assaulting a kid under the age of 14.
He received a prison sentence for the act, and from February 15, 2007, until February 14, 2018, he was detained. The metadata on two of the devices suggested someone was accessing some of the child pornography files while John Burton was in detention, according to a computer forensic expert hired by the defence.
However, the defence presented testimony from a few victims claiming that a different individual, who they said had access to the devices, had previously sexually abused children. The child pornography files were generated or edited, though, either before Burton was taken into jail in Missouri or after his release, according to the information on the majority of the devices.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the course of the inquiry.
The Department of Justice began Project Safe Childhood, a national effort to tackle the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, in May 2006.
This case was brought as part of that programme. Project Safe Childhood, spearheaded by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the Criminal Division, mobilises federal, state, and local resources to better identify, apprehend, and prosecute those who exploit children online as well as to identify and rescue victims.
