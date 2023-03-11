A Lincoln Man Was Killed In A Two-vehicle Crash In Southwest Omaha

A fatal collision involving two vehicles on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a man from Lincoln.
A little before 2:30 in the afternoon, officers from the Omaha Police Department were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of 96th and I Streets.
According to the Orange County Police Department (OPD) interview with 6 News, a Ford Focus disobeyed a stop sign at the crossing. After then, a Jeep Cherokee from 2015 travelling in the opposite direction struck the Ford.
William Peters, 45 years old, was driving the Ford when it crashed. He was brought to the hospital, and CPR was started on him there. He passed away not long after they arrived.
Read Also:
- Nashville Dad Killed By Drag Racer Travelling At 100 Mph While En Route To Daughter’s Game
- 550 Americans Are Still Missing In Mexico After The Matamoros Victims Were Found
The discomfort felt by the Jeep’s driver led to medical attention being rendered at the scene of the accident.
The inquiry into the crash is still ongoing.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.