A Lubbock Man Was Given A 25-year Sentence For Molesting A Teenager

A 29-year-old man was recently given a 25-year prison term by a federal district judge in Lubbock for preying on children while disregarding their humanity, according to the judge.
At the sentencing hearing on January 12, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix remarked that Eric Alexander Darcy had demonstrated a resistance to restrain himself from acting on his desires.
He claimed that in order to make sure the defendant respected the law, he had to impose a punishment that would make that clear.
He declared, “The devastation done to children is incalculable and will never stop.” “You ignored their own humanity and treated them like nothing in order to achieve your goals.”
Darcy will serve a 300-month sentence in addition to a 20-year period of supervised release.
Darcy was facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison when she entered a guilty plea in September to a charge of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct. A pre-sentencing report, however, suggested a sentence of 188 to 235 months in jail.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip that a user from the Lubbock area was chatting with minors on the French social networking app Yubo in July 2021, which prompted a Lubbock police investigation.
Detectives identified Darcy as the user, and about a year later, they spoke with him. Darcy acknowledged in that interview that he had traded explicit photos of people he thought were kids. He had at least one video of a prepubescent child having a sexual act, according to a phone search.
Darcy, however, also acknowledged that he had abused a 15-year-old and a 4-year-old member of his family sexually.
Darcy, a long-haul truck driver, admitted to abusing the 15-year-old relative while she travelled with him for three weeks through Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, and Arkansas. According to court documents, Darcy abused the girl in Texas in Lubbock, Amarillo, Mount Vernon, and Abilene.
Wade Iverson, Darcy’s defence lawyer, requested that the judge impose a penalty that fell within the acceptable range. He said that his client’s actions were the product of sadness following his divorce in 2017, which sent him down a perilous path where he looked for sexual thrills online.
Darcy spoke before the court and begged for forgiveness.
I am aware of how terrible what I did is, he admitted. No one else except my God can grant me pardon, and I turn to him for kindness as well. I also beg for your pity. All I can ask is that.
However, prosecutor Callie Woolam contended in court that the proof demonstrated that Darcy’s predatory behaviour began prior to his divorce and might have even been the reason it occurred.
She declared, “The defendant is without a doubt a child predator.”
She claimed that according to court documents, Darcy’s wife informed investigators that he had gave pictures of his genitalia to a 16-year-old girl who used them to demand money from him.
She claimed that the defendant “didn’t learn from previous actions” and kept preying on youngsters, both those he knew and others he didn’t.
Woolam testified in court that Darcy registered with a website that asks visitors to enter their ages in order to distinguish between children and adults. Darcy instead opened a profile that connected him to kids. Records indicate that he had sexually explicit conversations with youngsters in his chats and even traded intimate photos with them.
According to Woolam, there is proof that he paid kids as young as 12 to give him pornographic pictures and videos of them.
Darcy once made a girl an offer of hundreds of dollars to meet with him. Woolam claimed that he ultimately changed his mind out of concern for being discovered.
Woolam claimed that Darcy, instead, preyed on members of his family and paid particular attention to the kids he had access to. When he accompanied her on the lengthy trip, she claimed he horrendously mistreated the teenage family member.
She said, “This is something that will stay with her forever.”
Hendrix came to the conclusion that, given the evidence of extensive abuse Darcy caused, the guideline range was unjustified. He explained to Darcy that the evidence revealed he intended to harm both the kids entrusted to him and the ones he located online.
“You prey on youngsters and indulge in significant sexual abuse,” he stated. The fact that you exploited youngsters for your sex on every platform and outlet accessible is particularly alarming.
