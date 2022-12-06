A Man Condemned To 21 Years In Prison For Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker During A Pet Theft

After entering a no-contest plea to attempted murder on Monday, the guy who shot and injured Lady Gaga’s dog walker during the theft of two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood last year was promptly given a 21-year jail sentence.
James Howard Jackson also acknowledged in court that the guy he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack, suffered serious bodily injury as part of the no-contest plea, which is the legal equivalent of a guilty plea in California.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declared that the plea deal “holds Mr. Jackson accountable for committing a cold-hearted, murderous act and provides justice for our victim.”
According to the Los Angeles City News Service, Jackson’s guilty plea resulted in the dismissal of a number of further counts (CNS).
Fischer appeared in court on Monday and, according to CNS, delivered a speech in which he attacked the accused and declared that the gunshot had irrevocably changed his life.
Jackson was one of five suspects who were detained in connection with the killing of Gaga’s dog walker and the kidnapping of her two canines on February 24, 2021, four of whom were recognized by officials as members of well-known street gangs.
Two days after being kidnapped at gunpoint by two opportunistic strangers in a car, the two stolen bulldogs, called Koji and Gustav, were dropped off unhurt at a police station and given to the musician’s agents.
While out for a walk with Fischer at the time, a third bulldog owned by Gaga ran away and was subsequently discovered safe by authorities.
Evidence, according to police at the time, revealed that the suspects chose the three dogs specifically because of the high value associated with the breed, although it was not thought that they were aware of the owner’s name prior to the heist.
When her pets were abducted, Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome, made a public appeal on social media for an “act of compassion” to return them, offering a $500,000 prize.
Jennifer McBride, the person who reported finding the dogs and handed them over to the police, was later accused of being an accessory after the fact. Her case was still open as of Monday, according to the D.A.
Harold White, a different co-defendant, entered a not-guilty plea to a firearms charge on Monday and will be sentenced in 2019, according to the prosecution.
Two more people, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley, earlier entered no-contest pleas to second-degree robbery and were given, respectively, four and six years in jail.
