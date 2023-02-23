A Man Finds Something Strange In His Grandmother’s Fridge Almost 3 Years After She Died

A man discovered the most peculiar thing in his grandma’s refrigerator two and a half years after she had gone away, and the news of the discovery caused jaws to drop all over the social media platform TikTok.
Jacob (@jacobjcadwell) is a programmer as well as a TikToker who uploads films to TikTok about his day-to-day activities. Jacob’s grandma passed away about two and a half years ago, and in a recent video, he went back to her apartment to check on things after visiting there two and a half years ago.
When he opened the refrigerator, he was in for a great surprise when he saw something that was absolutely strange: a water bottle that had a green amoeba-like shape swimming around in it.
Jacob Found A Water Bottle With A Bizzare Green Object Floating Inside It
Jacob exclaims, “I found the most disturbing thing that I’ve ever seen,” as he opens the door to the refrigerator further, revealing that it is completely empty with the exception of one item.
“I found the most disturbing thing that I’ve ever seen.” On the highest shelf there is a water bottle of the Fiji brand that is only half full, and inside of it there is a bizarre green object floating around.
Jacob uses the zoom function to demonstrate that the shape is approximately spherical, and it has fuzzy tendrils protruding from it. He starts to shake the bottle in order to demonstrate how the tendrils move around within the water as the bottle is shaken.
Should I take a more in-depth look at this? Jacob inquires as the video draws to a close.
The video posted by Jacob caused viewers to gasp, and many mused over the possible nature of the shape.
One of the viewers joked that their grandmother had “reincarnated” as an amoeba.
Please refrain from opening it. Another TikToker noted that they were not prepared for another quarantine.
It was contaminated by the saliva of the person who drank it most recently. Another user on TikTok hypothesised that it was a breeding ground for bacteria.
Someone else on TikTok joked, “Congratulations, you have algae.”
What do you believe is inside the bottle and floating around in it?
