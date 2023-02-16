A Man From Alabama Died From Freezing In Police Custody

According to a lawsuit that was filed by the man’s family, which cites footage that was shared by a corrections officer who spoke out against the incident, an Alabama man most likely died of hypothermia after being restrained in a jail’s walk-in freezer or another environment that was similarly chilly. This is the conclusion that can be drawn from the video.
Anthony Mitchell, age 33, was taken into custody after reportedly discharging a firearm while being examined for his heath. According to the lawsuit and the tape, he was subsequently placed in jail for a period of 14 days before being transported unconscious to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in the back seat of a police cruiser on January 26.
Mitchell’s body temperature was 72 degrees Fahrenheit when the paramedics first arrived. After attempting to revive him for three hours, a doctor in the emergency room finally declared that he was no longer breathing.
According to the lawsuit, a physician working in an emergency room wrote in his medical records that he was “not sure what circumstances the patient was held in incarceration” and that “it is difficult to understand a rectal temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit while someone is incarcerated in jail.”
This statement was included in the medical records. “I do not know whether or not he may have been exposed to an environment that was cold. I have no doubt in my mind that hypothermia was the primary factor that led to his passing.
According to the lawsuit that was filed on Monday, it is “probable” that Mitchell was placed in a restraint chair in the walk-in freezer of the jail kitchen or in another setting that was extremely cold, and then kept there for several hours.
According to William Smith, an attorney with Wiggins Childs, the Birmingham law firm that filed the action, speaking to The Washington Post, “From the information we have gotten, we assume it was the jail freezer or cooler, but we do not at this time have video to substantiate that.”
We have reason to think that the sheriff’s office has footage that depicts the events that took place.
The camera footage that was supplied by the prison officer depicts Mitchell being transported to a police vehicle while he is unconscious.
According to the complaint, this runs counter to a statement made by the sheriff’s office in the past, in which they said that he was “awake and conscious when he left the institution and arrived at the hospital.”
An further attorney working for the Mitchell family, Jon Goldfarb, stated that “this is what makes this case distinct from others,” and he explained why. There is video from Tony’s final night spent in custody available for viewing.
Karen Kelly, a prison officer at the county jail who has since been terminated for her role, was the one who originally recorded and distributed the video footage. In a separate complaint that was filed on Tuesday, Kelly claimed that she was terminated as a result of the event.
She is suing the Walker County Sheriff’s Office as well as numerous individual officers, claiming that they violated her rights under the First Amendment when they fired her for speaking out against what she perceived to be abusive behaviour on the part of her fellow officers.
Her legal action requests that she be given her old work back, in addition to asking for both compensatory and punitive damages.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office did not want to comment to The Post, therefore they denied our request.
On the night that Mitchell passed away, Kelly was not working. According to the lawsuit that she filed, when she went back to work after her release from jail, she heard rumours about his deteriorated physical state when he left jail. According to the filing, Kelly looked through the surveillance footage to discover the “truth” and also recorded video of him being taken to the police car on her cellphone while she was there.
After the video was shared on social media on February 8, authorities with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office contacted Kelly to question her regarding the content of the video. According to the text of Kelly’s lawsuit, she admitted in her deposition that she had shown the video to her immediate supervisor as well as a corrections officer working for another law enforcement agency. However, she stated that she had shown the video to no one else and that the sole reason was to “share the truth of what really happened to Mitchell.”
