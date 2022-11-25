A Man From Illinois Robbed Two Banks While On Court-supervised Release For Two Previous Bank Robberies

An Illinois man was found guilty of robbing two banks in the same year, heists that were carried out while the man was on supervised release for conducting two further bank robberies, according to the authorities. The man was convicted guilty of the crimes last week.
According to a statement released by the Justice Department on Tuesday, Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, took $5,930 during a robbery that took place at the Midland States Bank in Rockford on April 27, 2021, and another $4,408 during a robbery that took place at the Midland States Bank in Belvidere a few weeks later.
After a trial lasting four days, he was found guilty on all four counts of robbing a bank.
According to federal authorities, Phillips pretended to be a customer at the bank, handed the teller a deposit slip, and then claimed that he was going to rob the establishment.
Prosecutors claim that during the heist that took place in Belvidere, he threatened a teller by stating “Don’t make me come over the counter” when he wasn’t given as much money as he requested to be given to him.
The Rockford residence of the suspect was investigated by law enforcement three days after the robbery, and they discovered $5,090 in cash concealed in a sock.
According to the authorities, the loot contained a number of bills that could be traced back to the two separate bank robberies through the use of serial numbers on the bills.
The robberies took place while Phillips was on court-supervised release as a result of a federal conviction he received in 2017 for two bank robberies he committed in the Rockford area.
On March 16, 2023, he is going to have his sentence handed down. In addition to the compensation that the court has ordered him to pay, he could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to half a million dollars.
