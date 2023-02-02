A Man From Vermont Died After A Fight Broke Out At A Middle School Basketball Game

An altercation that took place during a basketball game on Tuesday evening is the subject of an investigation by the Vermont State Police.
At approximately 6:56 p.m., officers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center, which is located on Champlain Street, in response to a report of a large fight that involved multiple spectators.
This took place between Alburgh and St. Albans during a boys basketball game for seventh- and eighth-grade students.
According to the police, one of the individuals involved in the fight, a man named Russel Giroux of Alburgh who is 60 years old, required medical attention.
According to the information obtained by the investigators, Mr. Giroux had already left the school and was driving in the direction of his house when he came to a stop and called emergency personnel.
The Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans is where Giroux was taken after he was found. After some time, he passed away at the hospital. The manner in which Giroux was hurt during the incident has not been disclosed by the police.
Wednesday afternoon saw the release of a statement regarding the incident from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union (GISU).
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington was tasked with performing an autopsy on the body of Giroux in order to ascertain the reasons behind his passing. There has been no determination made regarding the cause of death or the manner in which it occurred; this is due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations who are assigned to the case.
This investigation is currently taking place and will continue.
Call the Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 if you were involved in the fight or if you have any information about it. The VSP is asking anyone who was involved in the fight or who has any information to call them. You are also able to submit any anonymous tips through the website.
