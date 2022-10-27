A Man Has Admitted To Killing A Woman Jogger

New York City Google employee Vanessa Marcotte was killed in 2016 while out jogging near her mother’s home in Princeton, Massachusetts, and on Wednesday, her killer, Angelo Colon-Ortiz, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and unarmed robbery charges related to the murder.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in 2017, and he was given a life sentence.

Joseph Early, the district attorney for Worcester County, stated that the Marcotte family requested the plea agreement so that they would not have to attend a trial and hear the details of Vanessa’s death.

The plea “allows Vanessa’s family to move on from this tragedy,” Early said in a statement. “We know nothing can bring Vanessa back, but we know, through the meticulous work of the prosecutors and investigators involved, justice will be served.”

The Marcotte family released a statement to express their gratitude to the legal team and to honor Vanessa’s memory.

The Marcotte family expressed their gratitude and joy in a statement by saying, “We are thankful and gratified the legal process has accomplished what we always wished for, that this man will now be in a place where he can’t hurt anyone else like he hurt Vanessa.” With the help of the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, we will keep working to improve the lives of women in her memory.

The organization promotes healthy relationships and teaches women and girls about self-defense and jogger safety.

Marcotte, who is now 27 years old, formerly worked for Google in New York. In the afternoon of August 7, 2016, while visiting family in Massachusetts, she decided to go for a jog and was reported missing when she did not return. Later that night, Marcotte’s body was found in the woods close to where she and her family lived.

Even though police received over 1,300 tips, the case was solved when a state trooper saw an SUV driven by a man who matched the suspect’s description.

As a result of the trooper’s handwritten license plate, authorities were able to obtain DNA from the suspect, who was later identified as Colon-Ortiz. He was positively identified thanks to his DNA being found in crime scene evidence.