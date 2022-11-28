A Man Hijacks A Bus In San Francisco And Crashes Into At Least 10 Vehicles

During the Thanksgiving holiday in California, a guy went on a damaging joyride when he took over a city bus and attacked the driver of the vehicle he had taken over.
Kron4 was able to collect a video that shows the erratic driver speeding through the streets and swerving into the opposing lanes until finally coming to a stop on Friday evening.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the identity of the suspect has been revealed to be 34-year-old Rickey Rene Dancy.
During the roughly two-mile-long “commute” through the city’s Mission District, which is one of San Francisco’s oldest areas, the San Francisco police allege that Dancy, 34, collided with approximately ten automobiles.
At the time of the occurrence, the MUNI bus in question did not have any paying customers on board.
Dancy was arrested and taken into custody in a facility that serves San Francisco County. He faces approximately 17 charges, some of which include felony carjacking, felony evading an officer with willful disregard, and felony DUI causing injury.
According to the police, the bus driver received treatment for an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening.
As of the early hours of Sunday morning, Dancy does not have a bond and there is no scheduled court date. There has been no explanation provided as to why the incident occurred.
The Muni Transportation Agency is in charge of the public transportation system, as well as the roadways and taxis, in San Francisco.
