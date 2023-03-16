A Man Hired to Get Rid of a Bees Nest Was Found Guilty of Touching and Photographing a Young Boy

On Wednesday, a judge found a Buckingham contractor guilty of touching a boy in an inappropriate way at a home in Wrightstown in 2021.
Jeffrey Todd Lukens, who was 62 at the time, touched the boy when he was at the boy’s house in September 2021 to remove a beehive.
According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Lukens was found guilty of the felony offenses of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and unlawful contact with a minor. He was also found guilty of the misdemeanor offenses of corruption of minors, indecent assault, invasion of privacy, and disorderly conduct.
The sentence was put off for 30 days.
Wrightstown is in Newtown Township. On September 2, 2021, Lukens was at the house to get rid of a bee’s nest. While he was there, he gave the 11-year-old boy a part of a bee suit to protect him.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Newtown Township police said Lukens was at the home to remove a bee's nest on Sept. 2, 2021. While there, he offered the boy, 11, a partial bee suit for protection.
— Bucks County Courier Times (@CourierTimes) March 16, 2023
The DA’s office says that Lukens massaged the boy’s thighs while he was on a ladder and using a saw on the nest. He then took a picture of the boy with his phone by lifting up his shorts.
The boy’s lower stomach was also massaged by Lukens, according to the police.
The DA’s office said that the boy left when he felt Lukens pull his underwear away from his body.
Lukens Went Back to the House 4 Days Later
Police say that Lukens went back to the house four days later and asked if he could take a picture of the boy’s stomach. He then took a picture of the boy without his permission by lifting up his shirt.
Investigators looked through Lukens’ phone and found pictures of the boy’s thighs and lower stomach that had been deleted.
Lukens was listed as a sexual offender for 10 years, from June 2001 to June 2021. According to court records, he was found guilty in October 2010 of felony unlawful contact with a minor and other related crimes. These records show that the event happened in Buckingham in November 2008.
Thursday, Lukens’ lawyer did not respond right away to a message left for him.
A date for the sentence has not yet been set.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: