A Man in California Gave His Son the Knife That He Would Use to Kill His Father a Few Weeks Later

According to RadarOnline.com, a California man who was condemned in the stabbing death of his father may serve the rest of his life in jail.
James Shade, 32, was given a sentence of 26 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office stated.
On May 18, a jury determined that Shade had killed his father in the first degree and had done it while using a dangerous weapon.
A tweet from RadarOnline about the incident:
California Man Gifted His Son With the Knife He Would Use Weeks Later to Fatally Stab His Father https://t.co/yREGZKE6qQ
— Radar Online (@radar_online) June 23, 2023
The Roseville Police Department received a call on March 14, 2021, about a stabbing victim who had apparently went to his neighbor’s house and screamed out for assistance before dying on their front doorstep.
According to KRCR-TV, police discovered documents at the victim’s home that listed the defendant’s name and stated that the suspect was James Shade, the victim’s son.
Surveillance footage showed Shade’s car leaving the site as well. Later, cops detained him at his Paradise house.
During the trial, witnesses claimed that Shade had threatened his father in the years and weeks preceding to the latter’s murder.
They also brought up earlier incidents in which he had been abusive against his father, according to KRCR-TV.
Shade claimed in court that he used a car to travel from Paradise to Roseville, where his father lived, in order to serve him with a restraining order while carrying a knife.
He stated that when he stabbed his father, he was acting in self-defense.
For more such news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:
- ABQ Man Charged With Threatening P*rnographic Video Store Staff as “Michael Jackson”
- Severe Thunderstorms Leave Over 11,000 Michigan Residents Without Power
The victim was stabbed approximately 20 times by Shade using a knife the deceased had given to his son weeks prior to the murder, something the court found to be particularly disturbing.
Anna Duffy, the deputy director attorney, stated that Shade’s “lack of remorse has been particularly disturbing” and that he “showed no signs of remorse immediately after killing his father, during his testimony at trial, and in statements he made after the jury rendered its verdict.”
His decision to ruthlessly end the life of another person was not in any way justified by his resentment toward his father.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.