 A Man In Hialeah Lights His Father’s Party Rental Trucks On Fire

According to the authorities in Hialeah, a man who is 24 years old was taken into custody earlier this month after he was accused of setting fire to the party rental vehicles that belonged to his own father.
On February 4, Pedro Rojas Jr., of Miami, was taken into custody on a charge of arson in the second degree.
The criminal act that took place on January 16 outside was captured on surveillance video that was obtained by Local 10 News on Monday.
A man wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black shorts, and white sandals can be seen walking up to two box trucks that were parked outside of the business while carrying a red gasoline container. The man, who the police have identified as Rojas, can be seen carrying the container as he approaches the vehicles.
Rojas is said to have poured gasoline onto both trucks’ hoods before lighting a match and tossing it onto one of the hoods of the vehicles, as stated in the report of his arrest.
As the arsonist flees the scene, the video captures the moment when both trucks spontaneously combust into flames.
The victim reportedly watched the CCTV tape and identified the arsonist as his son after reviewing it, as reported by the police.
The victim reportedly told detectives from the Hialeah police department that his son was responsible for vandalising not just his home but also the automobiles that were parked in his driveway on January 1st.
The security video that was collected from the residence of the victim and reviewed by the police plainly showed Rojas committing the crime.
Officers spotted Rojas earlier this month at Larkin Community Hospital, as stated in the report that was created upon his arrest. His statement to the investigators was not included in the version of the arrest report that was made public.
There is no clear indication of why the crime was committed.
