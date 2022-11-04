A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate

On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him.

Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.

The sheriff’s office reports that on October 25, George was shot in a residence located in the 900 block of Cypress Station. The sheriff’s office claims that when deputies arrived at the apartment, he was already dead from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Authorities said they believed there had been an argument inside the flat before to the shooting, despite the fact that no one else was there when deputies arrived.

On Thursday, Gonzalez said that the criminal warrants team at the sheriff’s office had arrested Jones. A second suspect who deputies believe took part in the shooting was still at large.

Jones and another man are accused of visiting Jones’ mother’s apartment and shooting George, according to criminal documents. A search of the apartment’s registry reveals that George was a resident there. Records show that George was born and raised in the Big Easy.

According to court records, Jones had a 2019 conviction for credit card abuse and was on probation for that offense at the time of the shooting.

According to the court documents, Jones was being detained in jail with a bond set at $500,000. On Friday, he will be making an appearance in court.

Gonzalez urged anybody with information about the incident to call 713-274-9100 or 713-222-TIPS to speak with authorities.