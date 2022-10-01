A Man In Lincoln Has Been Arrested For Second Degree Murder

On Thursday, a body was found at a residence near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School, and police have since been investigating the crime.

Police were dispatched to a check welfare request at 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, when the caller tragically informed them that a person had been found dead in the home. When police arrived, they found the body of a 48-year-old male inside.

A witness and Lincoln resident Joshua Larsen, 35, were also present. There was a close relationship between the victim and Larsen, according to the police.

Joshua Larsen was arrested for Second Degree Murder after police interrogated him, the alleged victim’s witness, and other witnesses.

The investigation team is seeking to piece together what happened before the death.

At this time, the Lincoln Police Department will not release the victim’s name. Lincoln Police Department (402-441-6000) or Crime Stoppers (402-475-3600) should be contacted if you have any information related to this inquiry.