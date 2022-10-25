A Man Is Arrested In The Deaths Of Two Miami-dade Roommates

Earlier this month, a man is said to have shot and killed his two housemates in Miami-Dade County, and he has now been caught.

Monday, Miami-Dade police released a statement saying that Kerron Rashad McCarthy had been arrested the previous Friday in St. Lucie County. Two counts of second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, have been filed against the 23-year-old.

Authorities say the search warrant they had prepared in Miami-Dade County was carried out by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, McCarthy is still being held in St. Lucie County Jail pending his extradition to Miami-Dade.

Bodys were discovered by a friend inside a house.

Police said on October 5 that the mother of one of the victims was worried for his safety because she hadn’t heard from him in a few days.

A friend of her son’s went to the apartment at 2538 NW 92nd St. in northwest Miami-Dade after the mother called him and told him to check on the unsecured front door, according to authorities. Inside, he allegedly discovered the bodies of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 35 years old.

Two guys were killed in a shooting at a home in Miami-Dade, Florida. Supposedly, a friend discovered them and called the cops.

The police have not revealed which of the two victims was the woman’s son, how they learned about McCarthy, or the reason for the murders.