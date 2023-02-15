A Man Rushes At Payton Gendron During His Sentencing Hearing In Buffalo

After charging towards Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday in New York’s Erie County Courthouse, a man was hauled out of the building by court security personnel.
Barbara Massey, whose sister Katherine Massey was one of the 10 victims killed in the attack in May 2022, was delivering an emotional victim impact statement when a man dressed in grey clothing lunged at Gendron, which forced authorities to intervene.
Barbara Massey’s sister Katherine Massey was one of the 10 victims killed in the attack. In the end, Gendron was given a sentence of life in jail without the possibility of parole. During the course of her remarks, Massey made the comment at one point, “I want to personally choke you.”
“Katherine Massey, who was my sister, was a wonderful person. Kat didn’t hurt anybody, “Massey said in front of the judge as an unknown man dressed in grey attire approached her and began to stand behind her.
“You are going to visit our city and then come to the conclusion that you dislike people of African descent. You don’t know squat about black people, man. That’s embarrassing. We have human nature.”
After then, the man put his hand on Massey’s shoulder and shoved her to the side as he advanced on Gendron and his attorneys.
A person can be heard crying, “Don’t do it!” as the chamber descends into mayhem and court officers engage the fray. “Don’t do it!”
Gendron was observed being hastily escorted out of the courtroom by court officers while the individual was being restrained.
According to The Associated Press, the guy yelled in the courtroom as he was being carried away by officers, “You don’t know what we’re going through.”
Before the statement, a picture emerged of Gendron sobbing as members of the victims’ families read their comments; one of them called him a “cowardly racist.” Gendron then made his own statement.
