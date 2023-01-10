A Man Sentenced To Prison For Hitting A Dayton Officer With An ATV

A man who was found guilty of running a Dayton police officer over with an ATV and slamming him into a street sign was given a prison term.
Deontaye Trammell, 27, was operating an ATV on August 14, 2021, in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue when he and a large number of other ATVs were signaled by two Dayton police officers, according to court documents. With the exception of Trammell, the other ATV drivers all started their vehicles.
Trammell restarted his ATV as the officers approached on foot, turned it around, and hit a car in the back with it as he reversed.
Trammell dragged the police a few feet before slamming into a street sign, trapping the officer between the ATV and the signpost while the officer attempted to seize Trammell.
Records reveal that he was pulled out of the car and engaged in a struggle with police before being tased and attacked by a police dog.
The injured cop needed several stitches to repair a significant leg laceration.
A loaded weapon was discovered by police in Trammell’s backpack. Police previously disclosed to News Center 7 that he lacked a concealed carry permit, was on probation and had an active court case involving an illegal handgun.
The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Trammell on nearly a dozen felony counts on August 24, 2021.
On October 18, 2022, following a bench trial, he was found guilty as charged on one count of felonious assault of a police officer, two counts of failure to obey a police officer’s order, two counts of assault on a police officer, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, one count of having weapons while under the influence of drugs, and one count of obstructing the performance of official duties. Trammell received a sentence of three to four and a half years in jail overall on Tuesday.
