A Man Shoots And Kills His Wife In Suffolk Before Killing Himself In Pennsylvania

According to the statements made by the authorities, a man is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in Suffolk before taking his own life in another state.

On Thursday morning, just after 7:50, the Suffolk police were summoned to a residence in the 100 block of Bute Street in order to do a welfare check on a resident there.

As family members arrived at the scene, they discovered that Karen Glover had been shot many times before the officers arrived. She was pronounced dead at the spot.

Reason Of Shooting Is Not Known Yet

According to the police, Karen’s estranged husband, Kevin Glover, who is sixty years old and lives in Virginia Beach, pushed his way into the house and shot her multiple times.

After that, Glover made his way to Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. According to a notification from the authorities in Suffolk, the self-inflicted gunshot wound that caused his death was discovered by police in Philadelphia.

According to the police, their investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information available.

