A Man Shot Three Times During An Attempted Robbery And A Gun Battle In South Seattle

According to the Seattle Police Department, a man who was wounded three times during a gun battle that broke out during an attempted robbery in South Seattle on Tuesday night is expected to survive his injuries.
The shots were reported to have been fired at 11:09 p.m. on the 5000 block of South Thistle Street, so the police went there to investigate.
When the police arrived, they discovered a man, age 30, who had been shot three times, once in each leg and once in one of his foot. The victim was outdoors when they found him.
Officers provided assistance to the victim, who had previously applied a tourniquet to one of his legs. Once paramedics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived, they transported the guy to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.
The man informed the officers that he had just arrived home with his spouse and two of their children. As soon as he stepped out of the car to begin removing his children from the back seat, he was confronted by two individuals who were armed and demanded that he and his partner hand over their stuff.
The victim then produced a weapon and engaged the two of the perpetrators in a firefight with them at that time.
The suspect informed the police that as he was firing his weapon, he stepped away from his family in an effort to put them further from the danger posed by the bullets. His wife and children did not sustain any injuries.
Two vehicles were used in the escape of the accused.
The police have not offered any descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles they were driving.
The inquiry is being headed up by the robbery detectives.
Read More:
- Criminal Minds Evolution Season 2: Will It Be Renewed?
- Renee Zellweger Plastic Surgery: Has She Really Had Her Skin Surgery?