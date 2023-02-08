A Man Tells Atlanta Police That He Was Shot In The Parking Lot After An Argument With A Waitress

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are looking into a situation where one man was shot.
Around 10:30 p.m., according to authorities speaking to Channel 2 Action News, officers were called to the Osha Thai Sushi Galleria on Peachtree Road for a report of a person shot.
Officers discovered a man who had been shot in the hand when they arrived.
Police were informed by witnesses that the man and a waitress at the establishment had argued.
It’s not apparent why they battled.
Three individuals followed the man into the parking lot after he departed, according to the man, who then got into a fight with them.
One of the males allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the hand.
The victim informed police that after being shot, he pulled out his revolver and fired it at the three men. They then sprinted away from the area.
According to the waitress, the victim had been stalking her.
The victim, the waitress, and the three men’s identities remain a secret.
Channel 2 was informed by police that the victim might be charged.
The inquiry is still ongoing.
