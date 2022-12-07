A Man Threatened To Murder His Ex-girlfriend And Her Children

A man was taken into custody after reportedly making death threats against his ex-girlfriend and the children she shares with him.
On December 3, officers from the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance in the 3500 block of Clayphil Avenue.
A lady stated that she was in the bedroom when she became aware of a raucous sound coming from the front of the house.
She observed that her ex-boyfriend, Henry Madkins, had kicked in the front door and was pointing a firearm at her son and a 16-year-old kid, as stated in an affidavit that she signed.
She claims that Madkins threatened her with a gun after she told him to leave the house.
When the woman’s daughter, who is 14 years old, moved in between them, the suspect allegedly aimed the gun at her, according to the police.
A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her children. https://t.co/WTeIKBL6UO
— FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) December 7, 2022
According to the papers, the daughter responded, “I’m calling the police,” and Madkins’ response was, “If y’all want to call the cops I’ll shoot everyone.”
In the year 2020, Madkins entered a guilty plea for aggravated assault, which resulted in him being convicted of a felony.
It is against the law for him to own a handgun.
According to the documents, Madkins and his ex-girlfriend are mentioned in a total of 28 different police reports.
The charges against Madkins include four counts of aggravated assault, one case of aggravated burglary, one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of possessing a handgun while committing a felony.
Read More: