A Man Was Convicted of Firing at His Neighbor’s House and Sentenced for His Actions

A Waterloo man who fired shots at his neighbor’s home has been convicted of firearms offences and given a lengthy jail sentence.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams handed down the lengthy sentence on Thursday in Cedar Rapids for 20-year-old Montrell Anderson, who was found guilty of drug user in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.
After serving time in jail, three years of supervised release must be served. On April 24, 2022, Anderson is accused by authorities of shooting at a residence on Conger Street, where the homeowner and his girlfriend were inside.
Th tweet below verifies the news:
A Waterloo man who shot at his neighbor’s house has been sentenced to prison for weapons charges. https://t.co/DZlszZnTAB
— The Courier (@wcfcourier) August 13, 2023
Anderson’s house was searched by the police, and they recovered two stolen pistols: a 9mm Smith & Wesson Shield and a 9mm Heckler & Koch VP9 SK. For one of the firearms, a drum magazine holding fifty rounds was also included.
Officers also discovered marijuana and paraphernalia inside the house. Anderson was shot in the arm during a home invasion on September 19, 2022, months later. Court documents show that when police returned to the home, they discovered two firearms: a stolen 9 mm Beretta pistol and a 9 mm Stoeger STR9.
If you want to know about breaking news in California as it happens, you should add the California Examiner to your bookmarks.
If you want to stay on top of everything happening in California, read the California Examiner:
- Us Punk Music Concert Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 6 Injured
- Man Shot After Breaking Into a Residence in Huntsville and Running Away to University Drive