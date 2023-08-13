A Man Was Convicted of Firing at His Neighbor’s House and Sentenced for His Actions

A Waterloo man who fired shots at his neighbor’s home has been convicted of firearms offences and given a lengthy jail sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams handed down the lengthy sentence on Thursday in Cedar Rapids for 20-year-old Montrell Anderson, who was found guilty of drug user in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

After serving time in jail, three years of supervised release must be served. On April 24, 2022, Anderson is accused by authorities of shooting at a residence on Conger Street, where the homeowner and his girlfriend were inside.

Anderson’s house was searched by the police, and they recovered two stolen pistols: a 9mm Smith & Wesson Shield and a 9mm Heckler & Koch VP9 SK. For one of the firearms, a drum magazine holding fifty rounds was also included.

Officers also discovered marijuana and paraphernalia inside the house. Anderson was shot in the arm during a home invasion on September 19, 2022, months later. Court documents show that when police returned to the home, they discovered two firearms: a stolen 9 mm Beretta pistol and a 9 mm Stoeger STR9.

