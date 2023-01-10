A Man Was Discovered Dead On A Boat In Morro Bay Following A Storm

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, the body of a 78-year-old man was discovered on Tuesday inside a boat in the city of Morro Bay.
Tuesday morning around 7:55 a.m., officers were informed about a probable deceased individual inside a boat that was being stored in the 1500 block of Main Street, according to a news release issued by the police department on Tuesday. According to the police, when officers arrived at the site, they discovered the male to be unresponsive.
According to the press announcement, firefighters from Morro Bay verified that the individual had passed away.
According to the press statement, it has not been determined what caused the individual to pass away, and the inquiry is still taking on.
The winter storm that pounded San Luis Obispo County on Monday and early Tuesday caused significant damage to Morro Bay. There have been multiple reports of individuals becoming stuck in the area as a result of flooded roadways and the closure of highways.
At this time, it has been determined that the storm claimed the life of one other person.
The California Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday that a woman’s body was discovered on Monday near Avila Beach in the vehicle she was driving after it had been submerged in floodwater.
After being carried away by floodwaters in the early morning hours of Monday in San Miguel, a young boy of 5 years old is still missing.
