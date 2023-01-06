A Man Was Discovered Shot To Death In An Orange County Apartment Complex: Friday morning, officers from Orange County were called to an apartment complex where they discovered the body of a man who had been shot to death.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has stated that they are conducting an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred at the Seabrook apartment complex located in east Orange County.
According to the officials, they were called to one of the apartment complexes after reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they discovered a guy in his 30s who had been shot.
The victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been disclosed by the deputies.
On Friday morning, a number of Orange County officers arrived to a scene of a crime that was still ongoing inside an apartment complex.
At approximately 6:50 in the morning, deputies were dispatched to the Seabrook apartments located on Terry Brook Drive close to Semoran Boulevard.
Several Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen in these photos responding to a crime scene at an apartment complex.
Crime scene tape was placed around one of the apartment complexes as multiple police cruisers and deputies were observed at the residences.
Prior to the arrival of the deputies, the neighbors in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has not provided any further information regarding the incident.
