A Man Was Fatally Stabbed During An Argument On The Westside

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man was stabbed to death early on Saturday morning on Oriely Drive. The incident resulted in the guy’s death.
JSO Sergeant Mark Lessard reported that when officers got to a home on the Westside at approximately 2:30 a.m., they discovered a male dead outside with several stab wounds.
JSO reports that an altercation that took place inside the home preceded the stabbing that occurred there. The investigation team is currently working to ascertain the nature of the dispute.
Several people who were present inside the house when police officers arrived are being questioned by investigators at this time.
According to Lessard, the police have not made any arrests up to this point; nonetheless, they believe that whoever is guilty is among those who are being questioned.
According to the JSO, this is an isolated event, and there are no concerns regarding public safety at this time.
Read More:
- The Black Hawk County Car Accident On Saturday Night Left One Person Dead
- A Texas Man Was Found Guilty Of Murder After His Teenage Son Shot And Killed Three People In A Convenience Store