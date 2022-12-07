A Man Was Found Dead In A Building In Southwest Baltimore Hours After It Caught Fire

According to officials, the relatives of a guy who was discovered dead Sunday morning inside a burning building said they are distraught.
James Craig Jr., 46, was discovered by authorities in the 2500 block of West Lexington at around 11:50 on Sunday morning, according to the police.
According to family members, he was inside the structure that housed his business and had burnt the previous evening.
James Craig, Sr., Craig’s father, said that his son was present when firefighters arrived to put out the fires on Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., they went to a complaint of a burning structure in Southwest Baltimore, according to the authorities.
According to a representative for the Baltimore City Fire Department, the initial responders thought the structure was deserted, therefore they discovered the fire from the outside.
Twelve hours after a fire was extinguished at James Craig Jr.'s West Baltimore business, he was found dead inside, and the case is being investigated by arson and homicide detectives https://t.co/skUIi9IF1h
— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) December 5, 2022
He was discovered by emergency personnel the following day on the building’s second story.
Craig Sr. declared, “This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my entire life.” I was knocked to the ground by this creature.
Family members spent the entire day at the scene of the fire.
According to Craig Sr., his son had been operating a car wash and a construction and demolition company out of the building for almost two years.
He was a survivor who did his hardest to succeed, much like myself, according to Craig Sr., Craig’s father. “He never stopped working.”
Units looking into homicide and arson are looking into what started the fire. The family of the fire victim is hopeful that they will soon be able to provide them with further details.
Craig Sr. is particularly interested in learning why firemen didn’t investigate the second level after the fire for potential fire victims. He claimed that his son spent the entire night inside of it.
The number of questions that still need to be answered has increased to 102, according to Craig Sr.
On Saturday, the fire started at about 11:29 p.m.
Call the Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 if you have any information.
