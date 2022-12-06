A Man Was Found Shot To Death Along A Road Near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

An investigation has been opened by the police after the body of a man was discovered along the side of a road close to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Monday morning.
At approximately 8:15 in the morning, officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim until firefighters and emergency medical technicians from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the site. His identity has not been made public at this time.
#BREAKING Fort Lauderdale Police investigate a shooting in broad daylight that left a man dead this morning @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/b01DQwN7zl
— Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) December 5, 2022
According to the officials, the suspect managed to get away from the site before the officers arrived.
Marquell Wilson stated that he was inside a nearby company at approximately 7 a.m. when he heard something going on outside and stepped out to a shocking crime scene when he heard the commotion.
He stated, “It’s unfortunate, extremely unfortunate,” in response to the situation.
Read More: