A Man Was Sentenced In An Incident That Resulted In The Death Of An Unborn Baby

According to the court records, a man from Marysville was given a prison sentence on Monday in a Yuba County court after accepting a plea deal offered by the California Department of Justice in connection with a crash that occurred in 2021 and resulted in the death of an unborn child.
Anthony Smith, age 46, was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison after accepting a charge that included gross vehicular manslaughter in an incident that resulted in severe injuries to Robbi Megazzi and the death of her unborn child, Maverick.
Initially, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Anthony Smith, age 46, with second-degree murder.
According to Clint Curry, the District Attorney for Yuba County, Smith entered a plea of no contest on February 6 in exchange for a “stipulated term of 14 years.” Curry indicated that the plea bargain with the California Department of Justice encompassed more than one case. Smith was given a total of nine years in prison; eight for gross vehicular manslaughter, five for prior strike convictions, and one for assault with a deadly weapon.
The most recent allegations against Smith were brought about as a consequence of an accident that occurred on Hammonton Smartsville Road on February 23, 2021, involving two vehicles, and which resulted in the loss of an unborn child.
Around the hour of five in the morning, Smith, who was operating a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe in the eastbound lane, went across the centerline and entered the westbound lane.
According to earlier reports from the Appeal, Megazzi, who is also from Marysville, was travelling in the westbound lane when she was involved in a head-on collision with Smith’s vehicle.
At the time, Megazzi was 38 weeks along in her pregnancy. Curry stated that as a result of the incident, both Smith and Megazzi were unable to free themselves from their vehicles.
According to Curry, “Linda Fire personnel worked rapidly to extricate them, and both were brought to the hospital” when the rescue effort was completed.
Megazzi had severe wounds and had to be transferred to the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment. According to prior statements made by the California Highway Patrol, her unborn baby, Maverick, had to be delivered via emergency caesarean section because of his mother’s injuries. Shortly after his birth, he was pronounced dead.
Curry stated that Megazzi had emergency surgery for internal bleeding and fractures, and Smith also had emergency surgery for injuries to his legs. Both of these surgeries were necessary, according to Curry.
