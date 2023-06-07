A Man Was Shot and Murdered in an Apartment Building on the Far East Side

Daily news / By /

The murder of a guy on the far east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night is currently under investigation by police.

Shortly before midnight, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of East 10th Street, near Post Road, to check on a disturbance at the apartments known as The Reserves at Warren Park.

Police said a guy was found in an apartment building corridor with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As 13News reports, IMPD said the shooting seemed to be targeted and that the victim did not live at the building where it occurred. Homicide investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

The below tweet verifies the news:

There was initially no information about the shooting’s context, suspects, or suspected motivation. According to the police, there is no longer any need to fear for public safety. After the man’s family has been notified, the Marion County Coroner’s Office will announce the man’s identify.

In what way do you keep up with the politics of California? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

Here are some more articles from the California Examiner that you might be interested in reading:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top