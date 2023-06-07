A Man Was Shot and Murdered in an Apartment Building on the Far East Side

The murder of a guy on the far east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night is currently under investigation by police.
Shortly before midnight, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of East 10th Street, near Post Road, to check on a disturbance at the apartments known as The Reserves at Warren Park.
Police said a guy was found in an apartment building corridor with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As 13News reports, IMPD said the shooting seemed to be targeted and that the victim did not live at the building where it occurred. Homicide investigators were called to the scene to investigate.
The below tweet verifies the news:
HAPPENING NOW:
A man is dead after a shooting inside this east side apartment complex.
Police say the person did not live here. No suspect information. No known motive.
IMPD tells us they do not believe there is any kind of ongoing threat. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/DLBEpEboBK
— Samantha Johnson 13 NEWS (@SamJohnsonNews) June 7, 2023
There was initially no information about the shooting’s context, suspects, or suspected motivation. According to the police, there is no longer any need to fear for public safety. After the man’s family has been notified, the Marion County Coroner’s Office will announce the man’s identify.
