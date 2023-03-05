A Man Was Shot In Lexington Last Night And Taken To The Hospital

Because of a shooting in Lexington on Saturday night, one man was taken to the hospital.
At 6:21 p.m. on Saturday, Lexington police officers went to a local hospital to help a man who had been shot but was not in danger of dying.
Police say they think the shooting took place in the 400 block of Lindberg Drive. There is an investigation going on.
Lt. Joe Anderson said that police didn’t know anything about the suspect.
If you know anything about the case, you can call the police in Lexington at 859-258-3600. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers can receive anonymous tips by phone at 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.
